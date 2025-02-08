Russian aviation bombed Hulyaipole — a family with children was injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation bombed Hulyaipole — a family with children was injured

Ivan Fedorov
Huliaipol
Читати українською

The Russian army carried out at least six airstrikes on Hulyaipol on February 8. One of the KABs flew into a house where a family with two children lived.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation conducted at least six airstrikes in Hulyaipole, causing injuries to a family with two children.
  • The house where the family resided was destroyed by Russian KABs, resulting in the father, mother, and children sustaining injuries.
  • The father and mother suffered shrapnel wounds and head injuries, while the children endured contusions due to the enemy shelling.
  • Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, confirmed the injuries and mentioned that the injured family received medical assistance.
  • The tragic incident sheds light on the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflicts and the innocent civilians who become victims of such airstrikes.

Russian KAB destroyed a house in Huliaipol

The Russians launched at least 6 strikes on the frontline town of Hulyaipol, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

According to the head of the OVA, the parents and two children were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Hulyaipol.

Russian KABs destroyed the house where the family lived. The father and mother received shrapnel wounds and head injuries, and the children suffered contusions.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He added that the injured were provided with medical assistance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian shelling killed three people in the front-line Hulyaipole in Zaporizhzhia region
Ivan Fedorov
Hulyaipole
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly
Ivan Fedorov
Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?