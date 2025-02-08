Russian aviation bombed Hulyaipole — a family with children was injured

The Russian army carried out at least six airstrikes on Hulyaipol on February 8. One of the KABs flew into a house where a family with two children lived.
Russian KAB destroyed a house in Huliaipol
The Russians launched at least 6 strikes on the frontline town of Hulyaipol, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.
According to the head of the OVA, the parents and two children were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Hulyaipol.
He added that the injured were provided with medical assistance.
