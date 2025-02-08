Russian aviation bombed Hulyaipole — a family with children was injured

The Russian army carried out at least six airstrikes on Hulyaipol on February 8. One of the KABs flew into a house where a family with two children lived.

Russian KAB destroyed a house in Huliaipol

The Russians launched at least 6 strikes on the frontline town of Hulyaipol, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

According to the head of the OVA, the parents and two children were injured as a result of enemy shelling of Hulyaipol.

Russian KABs destroyed the house where the family lived. The father and mother received shrapnel wounds and head injuries, and the children suffered contusions. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

He added that the injured were provided with medical assistance.