Massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly

The number of victims in Zaporizhia after the night attack on January 23 continues to grow. More than 40 people were injured.

Over 40 injured in Zaporizhia as a result of Russian attack

As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, as of 10:15, 31 people had sought medical help.

22 victims are in hospital in moderate condition, including a two-month-old baby, Ivan Fedorov reported. Share

According to the prosecutor's office, among the wounded are employees of the State Emergency Service and employees of the regional energy company, who came under fire while eliminating the consequences of the previous attack. The State Emergency Service specified that four rescuers were injured.

It is also known that a 47-year-old man died as a result of the shelling.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA reported that the number of victims had increased to 45.. Residents of Zaporizhzhia continue to contact medical institutions.

What is known about the Russian strike on Zaporizhia?

According to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, at least four explosions were heard in the city this morning. In particular, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at Zaporizhia.

Initially, 16 victims were reported.

Also, as a result of shelling, the Russian occupiers destroyed a power facility in the city. Currently, 20,000 residents remain without power.

20 thousand subscribers;

boiler rooms, healthcare and social security institutions, which led to the lack of heat supply for 17 thousand subscribers.

According to the head of the OVA, all services are currently working on the ground.