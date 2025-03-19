Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was injured
Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kupyansk
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Russian strike on Kupyansk on the evening of March 19.

Points of attention

  • Russian airstrikes in Kupyansk have led to one resident's death and severe injuries to another, as confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA.
  • The recent airstrike on Kupyansk marks the fifth attack since March 19, causing distress and terror among the civilian population.
  • Victims of the bombings include a 51-year-old man who tragically lost his life and a 54-year-old woman who was severely injured and hospitalized.

Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk: there is a victim

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

Today at around 8:50 p.m., the Russian occupiers once again used aviation to terrorize the civilian population. As a result of the KAB hit, a fire broke out in the garage. A 51-year-old local resident died. A 54-year-old woman was severely injured. The injured woman was hospitalized.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

This is the fifth strike on Kupyansk on Wednesday.

As reported, on the morning of March 19, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in a private house, according to preliminary data, no people were injured.

At around 3:00 PM, Russian occupiers launched a strike with a KAB on Kupyansk. An 85-year-old woman was injured.

At around 3:20 p.m., the enemy launched another airstrike on the city. A fire broke out in the garage. A 76-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

