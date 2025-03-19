Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was injured

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Russian strike on Kupyansk on the evening of March 19.
- Russian airstrikes in Kupyansk have led to one resident's death and severe injuries to another, as confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA.
- The recent airstrike on Kupyansk marks the fifth attack since March 19, causing distress and terror among the civilian population.
- Victims of the bombings include a 51-year-old man who tragically lost his life and a 54-year-old woman who was severely injured and hospitalized.
Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk: there is a victim
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
This is the fifth strike on Kupyansk on Wednesday.
As reported, on the morning of March 19, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in a private house, according to preliminary data, no people were injured.
At around 3:00 PM, Russian occupiers launched a strike with a KAB on Kupyansk. An 85-year-old woman was injured.
