Russian aviation bombed Kupyansk — one person was killed and one was injured

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Russian strike on Kupyansk on the evening of March 19.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

Today at around 8:50 p.m., the Russian occupiers once again used aviation to terrorize the civilian population. As a result of the KAB hit, a fire broke out in the garage. A 51-year-old local resident died. A 54-year-old woman was severely injured. The injured woman was hospitalized. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

This is the fifth strike on Kupyansk on Wednesday.

As reported, on the morning of March 19, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, a fire broke out in a private house, according to preliminary data, no people were injured.

At around 3:00 PM, Russian occupiers launched a strike with a KAB on Kupyansk. An 85-year-old woman was injured.