Russian drone attacks ambulance in Kupyansk — there are casualties

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on January 29, Russian military personnel attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone, injuring three people.

Russian military attacked an ambulance in Kupyansk

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the occupiers are carrying out drone strikes in Kupyansk.

The enemy hit an FPV drone with a loitering munition near an emergency medical vehicle, and another civilian vehicle was also damaged. The ambulance driver was injured and hospitalized. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

He later added that three medical workers were injured as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone.

A 43-year-old driver with explosive injuries was hospitalized. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic were hospitalized with acute stress reactions.

Russia is shelling the Kharkiv region

On January 28, Russian military personnel attacked Kupyansk and the village of Prystin, Kupyansk community, Kharkiv region, with artillery and drones, injuring a 66-year-old man.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.