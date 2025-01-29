Russian drone attacks ambulance in Kupyansk — there are casualties
Russian drone attacks ambulance in Kupyansk — there are casualties

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
an ambulance
In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, on January 29, Russian military personnel attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone, injuring three people.

Points of attention

  • Russian military personnel attacked an emergency medical vehicle with a drone in Kupyansk, resulting in three injuries, including an ambulance driver with explosive injuries.
  • The attack on an ambulance and medical workers is a clear violation of international human rights and the ethics of warfare, condemning such actions as unacceptable.
  • Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, confirmed the drone strikes in Kupyansk, exposing the civilian population to dangerous attacks by the occupiers.
  • In a separate incident the day before, Russian military personnel also targeted Kupyansk and Prystin village with artillery and drones, causing injuries to a 66-year-old man.
  • The ongoing attacks on civilians and medical workers in the Kharkiv region highlight the urgent need for international intervention to protect innocent lives and uphold human rights.

Russian military attacked an ambulance in Kupyansk

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, the occupiers are carrying out drone strikes in Kupyansk.

The enemy hit an FPV drone with a loitering munition near an emergency medical vehicle, and another civilian vehicle was also damaged. The ambulance driver was injured and hospitalized.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

He later added that three medical workers were injured as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone.

A 43-year-old driver with explosive injuries was hospitalized. A 26-year-old doctor and a 41-year-old paramedic were hospitalized with acute stress reactions.

Russia is shelling the Kharkiv region

On January 28, Russian military personnel attacked Kupyansk and the village of Prystin, Kupyansk community, Kharkiv region, with artillery and drones, injuring a 66-year-old man.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

According to him, at around 4:30 p.m., a 66-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling from a multiple launch rocket system in Kupyansk and was hospitalized.

