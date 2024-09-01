How the president of Iran Raisi died. Tehran announced the results of the investigation

In Iran, the investigation into the helicopter crash in which Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi died was officially completed. As it turned out, the accident occurred due to weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

New details of the death of Iranian President Raisi

British journalists were the first to analyze the final report released by Iran's state television.

The main reason for the helicopter crash was the difficult weather conditions in the region, the report says. Share

In addition, it is clarified that it was the thick fog that caused the helicopter carrying Raisi and his companions to crash into the mountain.

This is confirmed by the High Commission of Iran, which was tasked by the Iranian military to investigate this incident.

It is also worth recalling that a previous report by the Iranian military in May said that no evidence of malice or attack had been found during the investigation.

As mentioned earlier, the plane crash happened on May 19, 2024. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and the head of the country's Foreign Ministry did not manage to survive.

A week ago, insiders in the Iranian special services announced the completion of the investigation into the Raisi helicopter crash. They said the helicopter was overloaded and got caught in the fog.

