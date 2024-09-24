The Czech Republic announced problems with some ammunition for Ukraine

Some of the ammunition that the Czech Republic provides to Ukraine within the framework of the "projectile initiative" may be of poor quality, but these are isolated cases. This statement was made by the head of the Czech Ministry of Defense Jana Chernokhova.

Ammunition problems exist, but they are not critical

As already mentioned earlier, the German publication Handelsblatt published a material in which it was said that some shells transferred by the Czech Republic contained low-quality detonators.

In addition, it was noted that Ukraine allegedly sent a letter to the Czech Republic stating that some artillery shells supplied as part of the Czech initiative explode prematurely.

Thus, not only the equipment of the Armed Forces, but also the lives of Ukrainian defenders are at risk.

According to the defense minister of the Czech Republic, neither the new ambassador of Ukraine, Vasyl Zvarych, nor the donors who pay for the purchases, have yet complained about the supplied ammunition.

We know that we are buying not only new ammunition, but also old ones that may have potential problems... These are isolated cases, Yana Chernokhova said. Share

Chernokhova believes that they are trying to discredit the "projectile initiative".

The Czech Defense Minister suggested that the Handelsblatt article may be aimed at giving the public the impression that something is wrong with the ammunition initiative.

None of the donors have any doubts, she emphasized. Share

Also recently, the Czech Ministry of Defense reacted to the statement of Senator Lukash Wagenknecht, who claims that the state is spending additional funds within the framework of the initiative to provide Ukraine with artillery shells.

The fact that deliveries to date have been overestimated by approximately 1.4 billion is absolutely false information, the department said in a statement. Share

It is important to understand that within the framework of the "projectile initiative" announced by President Petr Pavel, the Czech Republic is looking for artillery ammunition for Ukraine in the countries of the European Union and beyond.