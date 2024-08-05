For the first time in the last 2 weeks, the Houthis in Yemen fired a missile at the container ship "Groton" under the flag of Liberia, which was heading through the Gulf of Aden.

According to the publication's journalists, the container ship "Groton" was on its way from the port of Fujairah in the UAE to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

It is emphasized that the missile attack was carried out approximately 225 kilometers from Aden, where numerous attacks by the Houthis were previously recorded.

It is known that the missile hit the container ship just above the waterline and caused minor damage.

The ship's crew was not injured, and the ship itself headed to the nearest port.

The Houthis' responsibility for the attack was confirmed by their military representative, Brigadier General Yahya Sari.

It is noted that the attack on the ship "Groton" was the first in the last 2 weeks after a series of airstrikes by Israeli aircraft on the positions of militants.

The Houthis did not explain the two-week pause in their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. A similar slowdown in attacks was seen in November due to Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Yemeni militants controlled by Iran have resumed attacks on ships after the killing of the political leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Gania, in Iran.

In addition, the Houthis announced the downing of a US Army reconnaissance UAV and published images of the drone's wreckage.

It is known that Yemeni militants have already attacked more than 70 ships in the Red Sea with the help of missiles and drones.

One ship was captured by them, they sank 2 more ships.

Their other missiles and drones were intercepted by the US-led coalition in the Red Sea, or missed their target.

The Houthis themselves claim that they are attacking ships that may be associated with Israel.

As for Groton, according to the Joint Center, the vessel "was targeted by other vessels in the structure of his company that recently entered the port of Israel."

Militants have also fired drones and rockets into Israel, including a July 19 attack in Tel Aviv that killed one person and wounded 10 others.

Israel responded the next day with airstrikes on the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.

Rebels said the IDF hit fuel depots and power plants, killing and wounding several people.