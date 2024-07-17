Houthis attacked two Russian tankers in Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthis attacked the CHIOS LION tanker in the Red Sea, which was transporting 100,000 tons of crude oil from Tuapse, Russia.

Andrii Klymenko, the head of the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies and the editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews portal, announced this.

The crude oil tanker CHIOS LION, IMO 9398280, left the Russian (!) port of Tuapse on July 2nd… with a cargo of 100,000 tons of Russian (!) crude oil. In the Suez Canal, everyone was informed that there was security on board... on July 15, it was attacked using a sea drone and damaged, the crew got no injureis, — the message says. Share

As Klymenko noted, the irony of fate here lies not only in the attack by allies of the Kremlin on a tanker with Russian oil but also in the fact that it belonged to "ship owners from Greece, who, of course, well, who would doubt, "observe" when transporting Russian oil from the Russian port to India or China of the so-called "price ceiling".

The owner of another tanker seized by Houthis is connected to Israel

In addition, according to the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, the Houthis attacked another tanker that was on its way from Russia.

Another tanker with Russian cargo that got into trouble on 15.07.2024 — BENTLEY I, 9253129, left the port of Taman... port of destination CN SHG (Shanghai) 2024-08-04)... Well, at least there is some clarity with this - the owner is connected to Israel (it is such ships that are attacked by these Houthi terrorists), — the message says. Share

The tanker BENTLEY I is said to have been attacked by three surface boats, two small boats and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The consequences are still unknown. US Central Command confirmed the Houthi attack on BENTLEY I and CHIOS LION.