Houthis attacked two Russian tankers in Red Sea

The Yemeni Houthis attacked the CHIOS LION tanker in the Red Sea, which was transporting 100,000 tons of crude oil from Tuapse, Russia.
- The Houthis used surface boats and drones to attack Russian tankers in the Red Sea.
- US Central Command confirmed Houthi attacks on BENTLEY I and CHIOS LION.
The Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies
The Russian tanker attacked by the Houthis was carrying 100,000 tons of crude oil
Andrii Klymenko, the head of the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies and the editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews portal, announced this.
As Klymenko noted, the irony of fate here lies not only in the attack by allies of the Kremlin on a tanker with Russian oil but also in the fact that it belonged to "ship owners from Greece, who, of course, well, who would doubt, "observe" when transporting Russian oil from the Russian port to India or China of the so-called "price ceiling".
The owner of another tanker seized by Houthis is connected to Israel
In addition, according to the monitoring group of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, the Houthis attacked another tanker that was on its way from Russia.
The tanker BENTLEY I is said to have been attacked by three surface boats, two small boats and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The consequences are still unknown. US Central Command confirmed the Houthi attack on BENTLEY I and CHIOS LION.
