Russia stole Ukrainian grain from TOT worth more than UAH 30 billion

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that losses due to Russia's appropriation of Ukrainian grain amount to over UAH 30 billion, but these data are not final.

Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain from TOT

In fact, Russia is blackmailing the world community with the real possibility of creating famine for other countries. As a result of the attacks on the grain and port infrastructure, a number of countries in Africa and Asia, which received Ukrainian grain, found themselves at risk of existence. Because Ukraine was considered and is still one of the key suppliers of the World Food Program, — said the head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Conditions of Armed Conflict, OGP Yurii Belousov at the United for Justice conference.

The prosecutor's office singled out two periods of Russia's attacks on agro-industrial infrastructure related to the "grain agreement".

Before its signing, shelling was carried out from artillery systems in the front-line zones: the most affected objects were in Mykolaiv (59) and Kherson (78) regions. After Ukraine refused the threatening conditions of the aggressor country, the scale of the strikes began to expand. First of all, the target was Odesa and the Odesa region, which has the most powerful and developed infrastructure.

According to him, since then, Russia began to use a wide range of completely different means of destruction. These are Shahed attack drones, Iskander ballistic missiles, tactical aviation missiles, and sea and land-based missiles.

This only indicates that this is a well-coordinated policy of Russia. Completely different types of troops are involved in such attacks. And the decision to carry out simultaneous attacks is made by the highest military-political leadership of the Russian Federation.

According to him, Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of their means of livelihood: it is trying to steal grain, and if it fails, to destroy it.

Belousov added that only today the losses that Ukraine received as a result of the appropriation of grain amount to more than UAH 30 billion.

Taking into account the scale of such crimes, a crime against humanity, one of the elements of genocide, which is connected with the creation of conditions for the physical destruction of a nation, is definitely traceable at least. It is about depriving the nation of the conditions for survival, because we know what potential grain has.

The Russian Federation stole half a million tons of grain from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region

This year, about half a million tons of wheat were exported from the region, which is one-seventh of all the grain that Russia sold for export. They plan to export another 200,000 tons.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

According to him, the occupiers illegally export grain to Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation, and then export millions of tons of grain and technical crops. Due to the stolen grain alone, the losses of the Zaporizhzhya region's agricultural sector in the first year of the occupation amounted to more than 7 billion dollars.

At the beginning of the full-scale war, 1.8 million hectares of arable land were cultivated in the Zaporizhzhia region. Now 80% (1.4 million hectares) of these lands are under occupation or in the zone of active hostilities. It is from these territories that the occupiers collect and steal crops.

Also, according to Fedorov, the occupiers took away the harvests of previous years from elevators, granaries and the port of Berdyansk.