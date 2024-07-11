SSU detains cargo vessel captain for illegal export of stolen Ukrainian grain

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a foreign cargo ship and its captain, who worked for the aggressor, in the waters of Odesa. The suspect in the case was transporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia.

The ship flew under the flag of one of the countries of Central Africa, and its crew fulfilled the order of the Russian Federation to export Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, the ship repeatedly docked at the sea port of Sevastopol to pick up looted agricultural products.

The ship then transported the cargo to the Middle East for sale to the aggressor country.

To mask the crime, the captain periodically turned off the ship's GPS tracker and entered false information into the vessel's route and parking log.

In this way, he helped the Russians to export multi-ton consignments of Ukrainian grain stolen from the temporarily occupied regions in the south of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the cargo ship's captain is a citizen of one of the countries of the South Caucasus. In addition to him, the ship's crew included 12 more foreigners.

Documents, navigation aids, and other physical evidence of criminal activity were found during the ship's search onboard.

On the basis of the received materials, the investigators of the Security Service informed the captain of the ship about suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved. The perpetrator faces up to 5 years in prison.

As part of the criminal proceedings, the suspect's vessel was towed to Odesa and arrested by court decision. An investigation is ongoing to establish the crime's circumstances and other persons involved in the illegal activity.

What is known about companies exporting stolen Ukrainian grain

Bihus.Info journalists discovered at least 3 vessels that were transporting stolen Ukrainian grain from the port in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

It is noted that the first ship with stolen Ukrainian grain left the port of occupied Mariupol in May 2023.

Russian propaganda videos from the occupied port of Mariupol repeatedly showed the process of loading grain onto several Russian ships.