EU to impose duty on grain import from Russia, Belarus
grain
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

The European Union is preparing to introduce tariffs on the import of Russian and Belarusian grain in order to calm the protest of farmers and satisfy the calls of some member countries.

What is known about the EU duty on the import of Russian and Belarusian grain

As noted, taxes of 50% will also be established on oilseeds and products obtained from them.

We are talking about a duty of 95 euros per ton of grain.

The duty will be set at the maximum level allowed by WTO rules. Russia may retaliate, but it has already banned most food imports from the EU, and many European companies in the sector have left the country in recent years.

In 2023, EU countries imported products from Russia for a total of 2.7 billion euros, 2% more than in 2021. All types of food and agricultural products are imported from Russia to the EU, including fish, cereals, animal feed, dairy products, sugar confectionery, etc.

Lithuania called for a ban on grain imports from Russia and Belarus at the EU level

On March 14, the Seimas of Lithuania adopted a resolution calling for a ban on the import of Russian and Belarusian grain crops at the European level.

The parliamentarians appeal to the European Commission with a request to urgently develop a draft law banning the import of grain of Russian and Belarusian origin to the EU, and other European institutions to support such a ban.

Next week, the European Commission is expected to present a proposal on restrictions on grain imports from Russia and Belarus amid protests from European farmers and calls from Ukraine to take this step.

However, they want to avoid a full embargo in the EU, fearing global price fluctuations and a negative impact on the poorer countries of the world.

