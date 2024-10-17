The government of Great Britain announced the largest package of sanctions against oil tankers of the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the new large-scale sanctions of Britain against the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

It is noted that new sanctions have been imposed against 18 vessels. Thus, the total number of ships of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which are under British sanctions, will increase to 43 units.

It is noted that the vessels were prohibited from accessing the seaports of Great Britain, as well as from using the country's key maritime services.

Tanker of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

The decision was taken as part of the fight against attempts by the shadow fleet to circumvent sanctions and is a response to security threats and environmental risks associated with violations of ship operation standards.

The sanctions were part of a global initiative to combat the risks posed by the shadow fleet.

The head of the British Foreign Ministry, David Lammy, emphasized that the sanctions will seriously affect Russia's financial income.

In the last year alone, oil tankers under sanctions have transported oil worth about $4.9 billion, which has significantly fueled the Russian military machine.

According to David Lammy, Russia's largest shipping company, Sovcomflot, is forced to resort to changing the names and cargoes of its ships in an attempt to circumvent sanctions.

What is known about British sanctions against Russian liquefied gas

In addition, Great Britain imposed sanctions on four liquefied natural gas tankers and the Russian gas company JSC "Rusgazdobycha".

These measures are aimed at further weakening the Russian gas industry, which has already suffered serious losses in 2023.

Gazprom is expected to record a loss of $6.9 billion — the company's first negative financial result in more than 20 years.