The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fell because almost 800,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal.

Russia would not be able to help Assad with troops — Zelensky

Why do we need the help and confidence of our partners? Because we see what Ukraine is and what the war in Ukraine is. We see that the Assad regime has fallen because there are no really powerful Russian troops there. Let's be honest. All of them have been transferred to Ukraine, all almost 800,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. And this indicates that the army of this pseudo-empire is fighting against the Ukrainian people today. Share

Zelensky noted that countries should understand that the strength of Ukraine depends on whether the army in Russia is strong. He emphasized that the overall success of the world lies in uniting around Ukraine.

If Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria, Africa, and many different countries. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Syrian rebels captured Damascus

On the morning of December 8, the united forces of the Syrian opposition announced the liberation of the country's capital Damascus and the escape of President Bashar Assad from the city.

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — the commander of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group, Hassan Abdul-Ghani, wrote on the social network. Share

He also addressed the Syrian refugees and urged them to return to the country.

For displaced people around the world, a free Syria is waiting for you.

Assad's whereabouts are currently unknown, but multiple media reports claim he has fled the country to Iran.