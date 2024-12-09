Zelensky revealed one of the reasons for the fall of the Assad regime in Syria
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky revealed one of the reasons for the fall of the Assad regime in Syria

Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fell because almost 800,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky links the fall of the Assad regime in Syria to the presence of nearly 800,000 Russian troops in Ukraine.
  • The strength and success of Ukraine are believed to influence the weakness of the Russian army according to Zelensky.
  • The liberation of Damascus by Syrian rebels underscores the impact of Russian troop allocation on international conflicts.
  • The relationship between Ukraine's stability and Russia's military power highlights the global significance of supporting Ukraine.
  • Zelensky's call for unity around Ukraine to prevent potential military interventions by Putin in various countries signals the interconnectedness of global security.

Russia would not be able to help Assad with troops — Zelensky

Why do we need the help and confidence of our partners? Because we see what Ukraine is and what the war in Ukraine is. We see that the Assad regime has fallen because there are no really powerful Russian troops there. Let's be honest. All of them have been transferred to Ukraine, all almost 800,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. And this indicates that the army of this pseudo-empire is fighting against the Ukrainian people today.

Zelensky noted that countries should understand that the strength of Ukraine depends on whether the army in Russia is strong. He emphasized that the overall success of the world lies in uniting around Ukraine.

If Ukraine falls, Putin will return to Syria, Africa, and many different countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Syrian rebels captured Damascus

On the morning of December 8, the united forces of the Syrian opposition announced the liberation of the country's capital Damascus and the escape of President Bashar Assad from the city.

We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad, — the commander of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant group, Hassan Abdul-Ghani, wrote on the social network.

He also addressed the Syrian refugees and urged them to return to the country.

For displaced people around the world, a free Syria is waiting for you.

Assad's whereabouts are currently unknown, but multiple media reports claim he has fled the country to Iran.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?