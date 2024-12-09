The regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fell because almost 800,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky links the fall of the Assad regime in Syria to the presence of nearly 800,000 Russian troops in Ukraine.
- The strength and success of Ukraine are believed to influence the weakness of the Russian army according to Zelensky.
- The liberation of Damascus by Syrian rebels underscores the impact of Russian troop allocation on international conflicts.
- The relationship between Ukraine's stability and Russia's military power highlights the global significance of supporting Ukraine.
- Zelensky's call for unity around Ukraine to prevent potential military interventions by Putin in various countries signals the interconnectedness of global security.
Russia would not be able to help Assad with troops — Zelensky
Zelensky noted that countries should understand that the strength of Ukraine depends on whether the army in Russia is strong. He emphasized that the overall success of the world lies in uniting around Ukraine.
Syrian rebels captured Damascus
On the morning of December 8, the united forces of the Syrian opposition announced the liberation of the country's capital Damascus and the escape of President Bashar Assad from the city.
He also addressed the Syrian refugees and urged them to return to the country.
For displaced people around the world, a free Syria is waiting for you.
Assad's whereabouts are currently unknown, but multiple media reports claim he has fled the country to Iran.