The Kremlin cannot find new allies to protect its military bases in Syria

The press secretary of Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin is trying to establish contacts with those who can protect Russian military bases in Syria. For this, the Russian Federation turned to Turkey.
The Kremlin is in a panic over its military bases in Syria
According to rosZMI, Peskov noted that it is too early to talk about the further maintenance of Russia's military presence in Syria. According to him, this issue will be discussed with the new government of the country.
According to media reports, Russia has asked Turkey to help organize the safe withdrawal of its troops from Syria. Parts of Russian troops are planned to be moved to regions controlled by Turkey, and later transported to Russia by air.
According to CNN Turk, Russia wants to maintain control over the bases in Tartus and Khmeimim. She asked for Turkish help to withdraw her troops from other regions of Syria.
Peskov confirmed that Moscow actively supports dialogue with Ankara, as well as with other countries of the region regarding the situation in Syria.
The Russians withdraw ships and transfer weapons from Syria
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the rapid fall of the Assad regime is accompanied by the evacuation of the Russian contingent from Syria.
In particular, on December 8, the frigate "Admiral Hryhorovych" of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia and the cargo ship "Engineer Trubin" of the Northern Fleet left the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean Sea.
It will be recalled that on December 8, the Syrian rebels announced the liberation of the capital of Syria, the city of Damascus. Dictator Assad fled.
