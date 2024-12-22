A Georgian volunteer died in Kursk — he fought for Ukraine
Ukraine
A Georgian volunteer died in Kursk — he fought for Ukraine

A Georgian volunteer died in Kursk — he fought for Ukraine
Source:  InterPressNews

Georgian volunteer Badri Kvaratskhelia died in the Kursk region. He fought on the side of Ukraine.

  • Georgian volunteer Badri Kvaratskhelia, who fought for Ukraine under the banner of the Free Georgia unit, was killed in Kursk.
  • The Georgian National Legion was created to help Ukraine maintain its independence, becoming one of the largest foreign military formations in the country.
  • Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine as a manifestation of solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people in the fight against Russian aggression.
  • The Ukrainian victory is of great importance for Georgia, which is experiencing the occupation of its own government by Russia and the opening of criminal cases against Georgian volunteers in the Russian Federation.
  • The participation of Georgian volunteers in the war in Kursk is evidence of the support of the Georgian people in the struggle for democracy, freedom, and independence of Ukraine.

What is known about Badri Kvaratskhelia?

Information about the death was confirmed by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to available information, the commander of the "Free Georgia" unit, Badri Kvaratskhelia, was killed as a result of contact combat in the Kursk region.

Recall that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Since then, volunteers from many countries, including Georgia, have been joining the fight in support of Ukraine.

The government in Georgia is occupied by Russia

In 2014, Mamuka Mamulashvili created the “Georgian National Legion”. The main goal is to help the Ukrainian people maintain their independence. The “Georgian Legion” has become one of the largest foreign military formations in Ukraine.

Mamuka told Online.UA why Georgian volunteers are fighting for Ukraine, how many criminal cases have been opened against them in Russia, how the FSB works in his native country, and why Ukraine's victory is important for Georgia.

