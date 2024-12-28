The US is preparing a new large-scale military aid package for Ukraine
The US is preparing a new large-scale military aid package for Ukraine

What is known about the new aid from the US
Source:  Associated Press

The team of current US leader Joe Biden intends to transfer another large package of military aid to Ukraine worth $1.25 billion.

  • New US aid will include ammunition for anti-aircraft missile systems and other important components for Ukrainian defense.
  • Washington also plans to transfer new air defense systems to Ukraine.
  • The Biden administration aims to provide maximum support to Kyiv until the end of the presidential term.

Important details were shared with journalists by American officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to them, Joe Biden's administration is currently aiming to provide maximum support to Ukraine until the end of his presidential term.

As the media learned, the new military aid package from the US will include:

  • a considerable amount of ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems,

  • ammunition for the HAWK air defense system

  • Stinger missiles,

  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

According to the latest data, the announcement of a new aid package will take place on Monday, December 30.

What the US government says

White House spokesman John Kirby made a statement on this matter.

According to him, Biden will soon approve the transfer of another aid package to Ukraine, which will include, in particular, air defense systems.

He also stressed that the United States remains absolutely committed to strengthening Ukraine's air defenses. Against this background, he mentioned the massive strike on the regions at Christmas.

In addition, Kirby noted that within the next few days, Ukraine will receive another package of security assistance from the United States.

Which would include, of course, air defense systems for Ukraine to help them repel these attacks, and also to help them in the battles in and around Kursk, to repel these North Korean waves, and also to continue their defensive operations against the Russians in the east.

