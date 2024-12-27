Ukraine received $485 million from the US and the World Bank — where will the funds be attracted?

Ukraine received $485 million from the United States and the World Bank as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

Ukraine received $485 million from the United States and the World Bank as part of the PEACE in Ukraine project. Of this, $465 million was provided by the United States through USAID. Another $20 million came from the World Bank. Share

According to him, the funds raised will be used to compensate for social and humanitarian expenditures of the state budget.

We thank the USA, USAID, and the World Bank for their significant support of Ukrainians. Denys Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Ukraine received about $1.2 billion from Japan

Ukraine received about $1.2 billion from Japan through World Bank projects. The funds arrived in November-December and are aimed at projects in the social, medical, educational, recovery and business support sectors.

According to him, the funds, in particular, are distributed as follows:

$602 million was allocated under the INSPIRE project to ensure social protection for low-income and vulnerable segments of the population;

$400 million under the SURGE program to finance Ukraine's recovery and resilience;

$250 million under the RISE project for private sector development;

$220 million under the THRIVE project to increase the efficiency of public health spending;

$200 million — LEARN project to build a safe and comfortable educational environment.