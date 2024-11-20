US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin announced on November 20 that his country would send anti-personnel mines to Ukraine. This decision is connected with a change in the tactics of the Russians.

With his statement, Austin officially confirmed media reports that US President Joe Biden authorized the supply of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

According to the head of the Pentagon, Russian ground troops, not armored personnel carriers, are currently in the lead on the battlefield. That is why Ukraine has "a need for things that can help slow down these efforts on the part of the Russians."

The landmines that we would like to give them are non-permanent mines, meaning we can control when they self-activate, self-detonate, and that makes them much safer than the ones they create themselves. Lloyd Austin US Secretary of Defense

Austin also said that the administration of President Joe Biden will announce new military aid to Ukraine on November 20.

Later today, the White House will announce up to $275 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine to meet critical needs on the battlefield. This will include ammunition for missile systems, artillery and various tank weapons, the head of the Pentagon said during a meeting with the heads of ASEAN defense departments in Laos. Share

As American journalists managed to find out, the current US President Joe Biden supported the provision of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine.

This decision followed the recent authorization by the US president to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia.

According to one of the insiders, this type of anti-personnel mines is "unsustainable". The first is that they self-destruct or run out of battery, rendering them inactive, reducing the danger to civilians.

In addition, it is emphasized that the authorities of Ukraine have already undertaken not to install mines in densely populated areas.