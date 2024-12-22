Playing with fire. China has begun publicly threatening the US

Official Beijing does not hide its indignation over the United States' military assistance to Taiwan. The PRC claims that the United States is "playing with fire."

A new conflict has erupted between China and the US

Representatives of the Chinese government were the first to make public threats.

They reacted to the decision of the current US leader, Joe Biden. As is known, on December 21, the latter approved the provision of US Department of Defense equipment and services to Taiwan worth up to $571 million.

Moreover, the Pentagon later announced that the US government had supported the sale of military products worth $295 million.

After that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry team began demanding that the United States immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop what Chinese diplomats consider "dangerous steps that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

What is important to know about US-Taiwan cooperation

Taiwan is a democratic island with a population of 23 million. However, the PRC authorities consider it their territory and cynically claim that it should be brought under their control.

Regular military and financial aid to Taiwan from the United States enables the island to defend itself and deter China from attack.

The $571 million in military aid is in addition to Biden's authorization of $567 million for the same purpose in late September, the report said. Share

It is worth noting that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the approval of these two agreements, stating on the social network X that they confirm "the US government's commitment to our defense."