China is increasingly preparing to invade Taiwan

American journalists have drawn attention to the fact that China has carried out the largest deployment of naval forces in the last 30 years. Taiwan is convinced that in this way the PRC is preparing for war.

China does not give up its intentions

Official Taipei draws attention to the connection between Taiwanese President Lai Tsing-de's visits to the United States and the large deployment of Chinese naval forces.

It is quite possible that this was a show of force on Beijing's part.

We cannot ignore the fact that the PRC has announced a partial restriction of air traffic for two days in seven zones covering the coast from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

According to journalists, there has been no statement from the People's Liberation Army of China, despite the fact that Xi's team usually conducts propaganda campaigns against Taiwan.

On December 9, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense set up an emergency response center and conducted a surprise drill. According to officials, the threat level was serious.

How are these events being commented on in the USA?

According to American officials, while China's military activity in the East China and South China Seas has indeed increased, it is in line with the levels seen during other major exercises.

US authorities believe this is not a response to Lai's brief visits to the States.

"It is crucial to distinguish between a coercive campaign in response to a leader's visit to another country and a regular large-scale regional exercise. China has chosen not to respond to Lai's actions," said a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Share

What is important to understand is that the assessment of Beijing's actions differs significantly in Taiwan and the United States.