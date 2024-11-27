China is ready to invade Taiwan — military analysts

American military analysts Andrew Erickson and Gabriel Collins concluded that China is actively completing the preparation of its army for an attempt to seize Taiwan by force.

China may dare to start a war against Taiwan

Military analysts point out that the Communist Party of China has been focused for more than 20 years on building a military force capable of crossing the Taiwan Strait, landing on Taiwanese beaches, and then marching on Taipei.

It is preparing to finally achieve its ultimate goal: to brutally "reunite" the young democracy of Taiwan with the entrenched autocracy of China, experts emphasize. Share

According to analysts, Taiwan still hopes that the United States will be able to save it from the invasion of the Chinese army.

Even so, there is a risk that the war could start at a moment of rapid decline in the level of strength and determination of the United States — we are talking about the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

What is important to understand is that as of today, Beijing has been able to achieve "the most dramatic build-up of military power" in its recent history.

What should Taiwan do?

The clock is ticking for Taiwan. Taiwan must relentlessly prioritize its defense where it matters most, Erickson and Collins emphasize. Share

In their opinion, in the current situation, official Taipei has only one option for a powerful resistance — to turn into an "inedible porcupine" as quickly as possible.

First of all, it is about strengthening the forces of air defense and coastal artillery. One should also not forget about stocks of mines, anti-ship missiles and drones.

Experts also warn that additional arms deliveries to the island will become problematic or impossible once China launches an invasion.