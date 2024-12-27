Media reveals the main secret of the Russian Oreshnik missile
Media reveals the main secret of the Russian Oreshnik missile

“Oreshnik” is not the result of Russian technological progress
Source:  Financial Times

The Financial Times editorial team managed to find out that the aggressor country Russia is actively using Western equipment to produce the Oreshnik missile. That is, without foreign technologies, it simply would not exist.

Points of attention

  • Russia would not have been able to create the “Nutcracker” without Western technology.
  • The dependence of the Russian Federation on foreign technologies, in particular CNC control systems, is confirmed by the facts of purchasing relevant components from Japanese and German companies.
  • Russian engineering institutes actively sought employees who had experience working in foreign enterprises.

“Oreshnik” is not the result of Russian technological progress

Journalists draw attention to the fact that two leading Russian engineering institutes for weapons development, which were actively involved in the creation of the "Nut", were looking for employees who were familiar with the metalworking systems of German and Japanese companies.

This confirms the fact that Russia remains critically dependent on foreign technologies that are subject to Western sanctions.

This dependence is most clearly observed in the field of computer numerical control (CNC).

What's important to understand is the technology that is indispensable to the development of the Nutcracker. It is this technology that enables factories to quickly shape materials with high precision, using computers to control the tools.

New important details of the development of “Oreshnik”

As British journalists note, MIT's 2024 announcements — the leading institution for the development of Russian solid-fuel ballistic missiles — indicate that it uses Fanuc, Siemens, and Haidenhein systems.

It is important to understand that Fanuc is a Japanese company, and the other two are German. Each of them specializes in the production of control systems for high-precision CNC machine tools.

The same three Western companies are mentioned in the ads of Sozvezdiya, which lists "automated control and communication systems" for military use as one of its specializations. The ad requires "knowledge of CNC systems — Fanuc, Siemens, Haidenhain."

The world community cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has relied on foreign-made machine tools for a long period of time, although the West has tried to prevent this.

Moreover, Moscow still purchases a large number of high-precision metalworking machines from China.




The air defense forces reported on the results of their work

