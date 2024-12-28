Storm Shadow missiles hit a Russian military facility in the Oryol region
What is known about Ukraine's new attack on Russia?

What is known about Ukraine's new attack on Russia?
Source:  online.ua

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA reports a new large-scale attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on a military facility in the aggressor country of Russia.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine carried out a missile attack on a military facility in Russia in the Oryol region using Storm Shadow missiles.
  • Two Russian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded.
  • Also learn the details of the attack on the Russian ship "Fedor Uryupin" in occupied Crimea.



According to anonymous sources, ASTRA is talking about 3 Storm Shadow missiles.

They hit a military facility in the Oryol region on Thursday, December 26.

According to the latest data, 2 servicemen were killed and at least 7 others were injured.

On December 26, at around 3:40 p.m., the Oryol region was attacked by Storm Shadow missiles, with at least 3 missiles hitting a Russian Defense Ministry military facility between the villages of Tsymbulovo and Rudnevo in the Bolkhiv district. Sources reported that 7 servicemen were injured and hospitalized in the central district hospital, and 2 more servicemen were killed, the report said.

In addition, it is indicated that on December 26, a siren sounded in the region, and schoolchildren were evacuated.

The governor announced the missile threat, but did not report on the consequences of the attack.

Photo: screenshot

Ukrainian drone attacked Russian ship "Fedor Uryupin"

On December 23, it became known that a drone had hit the ship "Fedor Uryupin".

What is important to understand is that this ship was captured by the aggressor country Russia during the occupation of Crimea in 2014.

A drone attacked a ship in the bay near Chornomorske, causing damage.

The drone crashed into the side of the ship above the waterline. Although the ship did not sink, it was damaged, the statement said.

According to Crimean Wind, the ship has not been used recently.

Against this background, it is also worth recalling that on November 6, Ukrainian drones struck the naval base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy.

This was another successful and large-scale special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

