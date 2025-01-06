They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has foiled a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services in the Kyiv region. Four members of the Russian spy network were detained.

A network of Russian agents planned a terrorist attack in the Kyiv region

According to the SBU, Russian agents were preparing to detonate an explosive device at the entrance to the building where one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is located.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was in a tactical backpack. It was to be delivered to the regime facility by a 16-year-old Russian intelligence agent disguised in a Ukrainian military uniform. The explosive was planned to be detonated remotely as soon as the young man entered the building.

The agent the Russians wanted to use was unaware that they were planning to eliminate him. He believed the device would be activated after he left the building.

Thanks to the operational actions of counterintelligence, it was possible to expose the enemy's plans in advance and prevent a terrorist attack.

A 16-year-old student from the Kirovohrad region received the coordinates of a cache of explosives and a uniform.

The 19-year-old participant transported the explosives and the uniform to a hiding place, from where a student retrieved them.

Two residents of Vinnytsia region received video instructions from the Russians and assembled an explosive device, which they hid in the specified location.

During the search, 1.5 kg of explosive mixture for making explosives was found on one of the women.

Russian special services sought to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine and create the illusion of conflict within the Defense Forces by simulating a terrorist attack allegedly organized by a serviceman.

What punishment does the detainees face?

All detainees were informed of suspicion under the following articles:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The detainees were given a preventive measure of detention without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.