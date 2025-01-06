They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents
Читати українською

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has foiled a terrorist attack planned by Russian special services in the Kyiv region. Four members of the Russian spy network were detained.

Points of attention

  • The SBU exposed the plans of Russian agents to carry out a terrorist attack in the Kyiv region and to harm a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • With the help of operational counterintelligence actions, it was possible to prevent the tragedy and detain four members of the Russian spy network.
  • The plans of the Russian special services were aimed at creating the illusion of conflict within the Defense Forces and destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.
  • The detainees face life imprisonment with confiscation of property under articles of high treason and illegal handling of weapons.
  • All spies were informed of the suspicion and were given a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to post bail.

A network of Russian agents planned a terrorist attack in the Kyiv region

According to the SBU, Russian agents were preparing to detonate an explosive device at the entrance to the building where one of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is located.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was in a tactical backpack. It was to be delivered to the regime facility by a 16-year-old Russian intelligence agent disguised in a Ukrainian military uniform. The explosive was planned to be detonated remotely as soon as the young man entered the building.

The agent the Russians wanted to use was unaware that they were planning to eliminate him. He believed the device would be activated after he left the building.

Thanks to the operational actions of counterintelligence, it was possible to expose the enemy's plans in advance and prevent a terrorist attack.

  • A 16-year-old student from the Kirovohrad region received the coordinates of a cache of explosives and a uniform.

  • The 19-year-old participant transported the explosives and the uniform to a hiding place, from where a student retrieved them.

  • Two residents of Vinnytsia region received video instructions from the Russians and assembled an explosive device, which they hid in the specified location.

During the search, 1.5 kg of explosive mixture for making explosives was found on one of the women.

Russian special services sought to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine and create the illusion of conflict within the Defense Forces by simulating a terrorist attack allegedly organized by a serviceman.

What punishment does the detainees face?

All detainees were informed of suspicion under the following articles:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

  • Part 2 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The detainees were given a preventive measure of detention without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources
The liquidation of Russian Lieutenant General Kirillov was carried out by the SSU — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Guarded the Russian torture chambers during the occupation of Kherson. The SSU detained the traitor
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Guarded the Russian torture chambers during the occupation of Kherson. The SSU detained the traitor
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU fighters hit over 170 units of Russian equipment in the last week of the year
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU fighters hit over 170 units of Russian equipment in the last week of the year

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?