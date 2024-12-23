Guarded the Russian torture chambers during the occupation of Kherson. The SSU detained the traitor
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the State Bureau of Investigation, conducted an operation in Kherson, which resulted in the detention of another traitor who collaborated with the occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The detained Russian collaborator was an inspector of the local detention center in Kherson.
  • During the occupation, he worked in a torture chamber, guarding detained local residents, mostly members of the resistance movement.
  • The detainee is suspected of high treason and collaborationist activities and faces life imprisonment.
  • Law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone from the traitor, containing evidence of criminal activity.
  • Further investigations and possible confiscation of the collaborator's property are expected.

What is known about the detained Russian collaborator

As noted, the detainee is a junior inspector of the local pre-trial detention center who defected to the Russian side during the temporary occupation.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he supported the invaders and received a position as a guard in a torture chamber set up in the building of the captured pre-trial detention center.

His responsibilities included:

  • guarding the cells where local residents, mostly members of the resistance movement, were held;

  • attracting acquaintances to cooperate with the occupiers, promising them "work" in a Russian "institution" with payment in rubles and guarantees of "loyalty" from the aggressor.

After the liberation of Kherson, the traitor tried to hide, constantly changing his place of residence. However, law enforcement officers located him and detained him.

What punishment does a detained traitor face?

A mobile phone containing evidence of criminal activity was seized from the detainee. He has already been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 — high treason under martial law;

  • Part 7 of Article 111-1 — collaborative activities.

The collaborator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

