SSU detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The SSU military counterintelligence, in cooperation with law enforcement officers, detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who, since the beginning of the large-scale war unleashed by Russia, has enriched himself by over $1 million and purchased real estate in Kyiv and Odessa.

What is known about the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The SSU press center noted that with the support of the head of the Ministry of Defense and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces was detained.

He also held the position of deputy head of the Central VLK and decided on issues regarding the suitability of military personnel for service.

Investigators established that the official had become seriously enriched during the war.

He acquired unfounded assets worth over $1 million. At the same time, the defendant did not reflect the relevant property in his declaration and registered it in the name of his wife, daughter, sons and other third parties, the SBU explains. Share

What is known about the illegal enrichment of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The department emphasized that between 2022 and 2024, the official purchased a private house and two land plots in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region, two more apartments in the capital, and an apartment in Odessa.

In addition, he purchased 4 luxury cars: BMW X7 (2024 model), BMW X7 and BMW X3 (both 2022 model), and BMW X5 (2023 model).

Other undisclosed property was also found on him.

During the searches, investigators found 152 thousand dollars and 34 thousand euros on him.

Currently, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the defendant under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 368-5 (illegal enrichment); Article 366-2 (declaration of false information).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure and imposing an arrest on the official's assets is being decided. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General's Office added that the detainee was also the head of the psychiatric clinic of the National Military Medical Clinical Center "Main Military Clinical Hospital". Among the assets is a private house with an area of 285.2 sq. m.