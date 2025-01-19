Lawyer detained in Kyiv for recruiting agents for the GRU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Lawyer detained in Kyiv for recruiting agents for the GRU

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Lawyer detained in Kyiv for recruiting agents for the GRU
Читати українською

Law enforcement officers have detained a lawyer in Kyiv who worked for Russian military intelligence. He not only recruited agents for the Russian special service, but also defended them in court.

Points of attention

  • The detained lawyer in Kyiv worked for the Russian GRU and recruited agents for the secret service.
  • He represented the interests of exposed agents of the occupiers in court proceedings, forwarded information, and received money transfers through anonymous payment systems.
  • The lawyer was recruited in 2015 during a personal meeting with a representative of the Russian GRU.
  • The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property under the article “High treason committed under martial law.”
  • The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the criminal is currently being considered.

What is known about the detained traitor?

The SBU counterintelligence established that the detained lawyer was engaged in the search for new agents for the Russian GRU. In addition, he represented the interests of already exposed accomplices of the occupiers in court proceedings.

In one case, a lawyer first helped the Russians find a person who adjusted enemy fire in Ukraine, and after the informant was detained, he defended him in court.

According to the investigation, the lawyer was recruited in 2015 during a personal meeting with the representative of the Russian GRU, Vitaly Naumov, in Russia.

After the full-scale invasion began, the lawyer:

  • actively sought new agents to work in the Russian Federation;

  • transmitted information about SBU employees involved in investigations into traitors;

  • continued to defend exposed agents in court.

For completed tasks, the lawyer received money transfers through anonymous payment systems.

What punishment does a detained lawyer face?

SBU officers detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

During the searches, a mobile phone was seized from him, which he used to communicate with the enemy and other agents. He was informed of suspicion under the article "High treason committed under martial law."

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is currently being decided. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A gas processing plant was designed in Russia — the SSU detained managers of a Ukrainian holding
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?