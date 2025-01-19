Lawyer detained in Kyiv for recruiting agents for the GRU

Law enforcement officers have detained a lawyer in Kyiv who worked for Russian military intelligence. He not only recruited agents for the Russian special service, but also defended them in court.

What is known about the detained traitor?

The SBU counterintelligence established that the detained lawyer was engaged in the search for new agents for the Russian GRU. In addition, he represented the interests of already exposed accomplices of the occupiers in court proceedings.

In one case, a lawyer first helped the Russians find a person who adjusted enemy fire in Ukraine, and after the informant was detained, he defended him in court. Share

According to the investigation, the lawyer was recruited in 2015 during a personal meeting with the representative of the Russian GRU, Vitaly Naumov, in Russia.

After the full-scale invasion began, the lawyer:

actively sought new agents to work in the Russian Federation;

transmitted information about SBU employees involved in investigations into traitors;

continued to defend exposed agents in court.

For completed tasks, the lawyer received money transfers through anonymous payment systems.

What punishment does a detained lawyer face?

SBU officers detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv.

During the searches, a mobile phone was seized from him, which he used to communicate with the enemy and other agents. He was informed of suspicion under the article "High treason committed under martial law."

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainee is currently being decided. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.