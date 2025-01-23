SBU foils terrorist attack by Russian agents in Zhytomyr — they wanted to blow up a police unit

Russian agents planned to organize a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr. They prepared an explosion against a police unit that was supposed to arrive at the scene following a false call.

What is known about the detained Russian agents?

According to the SBU, two residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region were involved in this crime. They were recruited by Russian special services remotely through Telegram channels that offered quick and "easy" earnings.

According to the instructions received, the attackers arrived in Zhytomyr by bus. Immediately after their arrival, they received the coordinates of a hiding place via messenger, from where they took two packages with improvised explosive devices prepared for a terrorist attack.

Before that, the agents rented an apartment in the city, which they used as a base for preparing the crime. There they placed explosives: one disguised in a soft toy, and the other connected to a mobile phone whose camera recorded the entrance to the apartment.

The devices were planned to be remotely activated immediately after the police entered through the open door. The perpetrators themselves were to hide in the hotel and await further instructions from the Russian "curator." Share

However, SBU operatives were able to prevent the attack by documenting all stages of preparation for the terrorist attack.

Both attackers were detained at the hotel after the police hotline received information about their criminal intentions.

What punishment does the detained Russian agents face?

An examination confirmed that the homemade explosives were made in thermoses and additionally filled with stones to enhance the shocking effect during detonation. The suspects are currently in custody.

They have been charged under articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding an attempted terrorist act committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy.