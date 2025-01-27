He corrected the shelling in Donetsk region. SBU detained an agent from Moscow

The SBU detained a Russian agent who, under the pretext of “visiting his daughter,” settled in the Donetsk region to adjust strikes on Ukrainian positions.

What is known about the detained Russian agent?

As reported by the SBU, the detained person was a 56-year-old Russian citizen who arrived in Ukraine from Moscow a few days before the start of the full-scale invasion, officially to visit his daughter in the village of Rayhorodok, Kramatorsk District.

After February 24, 2022, he remained in Ukraine and led an inconspicuous lifestyle. However, in the summer of 2024, the agent received an assignment from the Russian FSB to conduct reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive positions in eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the man gradually surveyed the area near the front line, collecting information about fortifications and artillery positions of the Ukrainian military. He passed the information he received to Russian special services to prepare air strikes. Share

The FSB promised the agent evacuation to Moscow after completing the task, but Ukrainian counterintelligence thwarted these plans.

During the search, a mobile phone containing evidence of his connection with Russian special services was seized from the detainee.

What punishment does a detained agent face?

The attacker was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — dissemination of information about the location or movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.