He corrected the shelling in Donetsk region. SBU detained an agent from Moscow

The SBU detained a Russian agent who, under the pretext of “visiting his daughter,” settled in the Donetsk region to adjust strikes on Ukrainian positions.
Points of attention
- The detained agent from Moscow was actively collecting information about Ukrainian defensive positions in the east of the country.
- The exposed attacker passed the obtained data to Russian intelligence services to prepare air attacks.
- After disseminating information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the agent faces up to 12 years in prison under the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- The special services thwarted the FSB's plans to evacuate the detainee to Moscow after completing the task of correcting the shelling in the Donetsk region.
- The arrest of a Russian agent is an important victory in counterintelligence and the protection of Ukraine's national interests.
What is known about the detained Russian agent?
As reported by the SBU, the detained person was a 56-year-old Russian citizen who arrived in Ukraine from Moscow a few days before the start of the full-scale invasion, officially to visit his daughter in the village of Rayhorodok, Kramatorsk District.
After February 24, 2022, he remained in Ukraine and led an inconspicuous lifestyle. However, in the summer of 2024, the agent received an assignment from the Russian FSB to conduct reconnaissance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive positions in eastern Ukraine.
The FSB promised the agent evacuation to Moscow after completing the task, but Ukrainian counterintelligence thwarted these plans.
During the search, a mobile phone containing evidence of his connection with Russian special services was seized from the detainee.
What punishment does a detained agent face?
The attacker was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — dissemination of information about the location or movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He faces up to 12 years in prison.
