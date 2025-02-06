In Kharkiv, the SSU detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up the house of a veteran of the AFU

In Kharkiv, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian Federation's special services who, at the end of January this year, planted an explosive device near the private home of a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For the purpose of concealment, the agent wore wigs, and after the terrorist attack she tried to destroy all the clothes she was wearing while preparing the explosion. However, this did not help her. The SBU counterintelligence "hot on the trail" detained the terrorist in her apartment.

The attacker turned out to be a 38-year-old local unemployed woman who was recruited remotely by Russian intelligence services after her anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

Next, the agent received instructions from her Russian handler: to take an improvised explosive device (IED) from the cache and plant it in a buried car tire near the military man's house.

In addition, she installed a disguised mobile phone opposite his yard.

Through remote access to this gadget, the enemy tracked the victim's movements and remotely activated the SVP.

During the searches, a mobile phone with an anonymous messenger chat, where she corresponded with her Russian curator, was seized from the detainee. Share

Investigators of the Security Service informed her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that led to serious consequences).