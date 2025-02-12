Malyuk detained top FSB "rat" in SSU ranks

On February 12, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had exposed a top “rat” of the Russian Federal Security Service within its ranks. It is worth noting that the traitor was detained personally by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

SSU exposed a traitor who worked for the Russian Federation

The special service officially confirmed that the head of the Headquarters of the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Security Service of Ukraine betrayed his homeland.

According to Vasyl Malyuk, a total of 14 episodes of illegal activities by a Russian agent have been documented.

What is important to understand is that the head of the SBU was personally part of the operational-investigative group that was engaged in the development of the traitor, and led the operation to detain him.

It was an extremely complex development and subsequent multi-step implementation, during which we used all possible overt and covert forms and methods of our activity, as well as the entire possible palette of operational and technical measures. Due to encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's gadgets — mobile terminals, computers. We actually lived with him, conducted audio and video surveillance. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SBU

The SBU draws attention to the fact that the FSB "rat" has been transmitting disinformation to the enemy for quite a long time: first as part of counterintelligence measures, and later as part of criminal proceedings.