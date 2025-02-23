Poland demanded the return of aid provided to Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Official Waosawa must receive from Ukraine a "guarantee of the return" of the aid provided to it. This demand was made by Anna Brylka, a member of the European Parliament from the Polish anti-Ukrainian party "Confederation".

  • The discussion sheds light on the conditionality of aid provision and the role of economic presence in ensuring Ukraine's security.
  • The call for the return of assistance highlights the complexities of international relations amidst conflicts and support mechanisms.

Poland is talking about returning aid from Ukraine

Anna Brylka made a statement on this issue on ZET radio, where a discussion began about Russia's war against Ukraine and the aid that Warsaw is providing to Kyiv.

The Polish politician began to claim that Donald Trump's current actions are due to the expectation of payment for the aid provided to Ukraine.

She also added that in exchange for security guarantees, the Americans expect access to rare earth metals.

Journalists asked Brylka if this was neocolonialism. She replied that it was not. According to her, it was about conditionality in providing aid.

"Help costs money," the politician added.

Against this background, she emphasized that from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, Poland, while providing assistance to Kyiv, should have received from Ukraine a "guarantee of the return" of the assistance provided.

In her opinion, the US economic presence is a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

