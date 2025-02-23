The government has named the value of Ukrainian subsoil in the territories occupied by Russia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko officially confirmed that the value of subsoil resources in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine exceeds $350 billion.
Points of attention
- Ukraine possesses reserves of critical minerals like titanium, lithium, uranium, and rare earth metals, which are at risk due to the occupation.
- The government's focus is not only on exploiting raw materials but also on enhancing processing capabilities and engaging investors in the industry to safeguard Ukrainian interests.
Russia has seized a significant part of Ukraine's subsoil
Yulia Svyrydenko made a statement on this issue during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025".
According to her, these resources can be used by the Russian invaders for their defense industry.
Yulia Svyridenko draws attention to the fact that Ukraine does have reserves of titanium, lithium, uranium, and rare earth metals.
The main task of the authorities is not just the export of raw materials, but also attracting investment in the processing and development of deposits.
