According to Italian leader Giorgia Maloni, her country, along with the UK, is ready to play an important role in "building" bridges between the US and Ukraine. This concerns the reconciliation of Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump after their dispute in the White House.

Maloney advocates reconciliation between Ukraine and the US

The Italian Prime Minister has warned allies that the conflicts of Western democracies "are making us all weaker."

Her warning came amid a meeting with British leader Keir Starmer.

George Maloney expressed her gratitude to him for bringing together European leaders for a peace summit in London.

The politician also made it clear that official Rome and London are "very coordinated in achieving the goal we want to achieve — a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."