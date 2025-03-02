We are ready. Maloney made a proposal to Zelensky and Trump
We are ready. Maloney made a proposal to Zelensky and Trump

Source:  The Telegraph

According to Italian leader Giorgia Maloni, her country, along with the UK, is ready to play an important role in "building" bridges between the US and Ukraine. This concerns the reconciliation of Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump after their dispute in the White House.

  • The coordinated efforts of Italy and Britain aim to build bridges and avoid the risk of division within the West.
  • The proposed peace summit in London showcases the commitment of European leaders towards fostering peace and stability in Ukraine.

Maloney advocates reconciliation between Ukraine and the US

The Italian Prime Minister has warned allies that the conflicts of Western democracies "are making us all weaker."

Her warning came amid a meeting with British leader Keir Starmer.

George Maloney expressed her gratitude to him for bringing together European leaders for a peace summit in London.

The politician also made it clear that official Rome and London are "very coordinated in achieving the goal we want to achieve — a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

I think it is very important that we avoid the risk of a split in the West. And I think that in this matter the UK and Italy can play an important role in building bridges. We are ready. If we are divided, it will make us all weaker.

George Maloney

George Maloney

Prime Minister of Italy

