Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is pleased that the foreign policy of US President Donald Trump and his team is "in many ways" similar to Russia's.

Russia is happy with Trump's decision

A spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again drew attention to the joint vote of the United States and Russia for a single UN General Assembly resolution.

Peskov cynically lied that it contained "an absolutely balanced formulation of the Ukrainian crisis."

However, in reality, this document does not state that Russia is an aggressor country and has started a war against Ukraine.

This was truly unimaginable. The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations. This largely coincides with our vision. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to the Kremlin spokesman, relations between the United States and the Russian Federation need to go a "long way."

However, Peskov also began to argue that, given the political will, "this path can be taken quite quickly and successfully."

By the way, dictator Putin himself recently praised Donald Trump's team for their "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things."