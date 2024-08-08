According to former adviser to the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Kopytko, currently the Russian occupiers are trying to shift attention from the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region to the plot involving the death of Russian military commander Yevhen Piddubny.

How the Kremlin is trying to divert attention from the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Kopytko notes that few Russians understand what is happening in at least 10 settlements in Kurshchyna, which are under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Instead, Kremlin propaganda is spreading misinformation about the death of Russian military commander Yevgeny Piddubny.

The former adviser to the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this shows that the Kremlin is trying to emotionally disperse the Russians for additional mobilization.

According to him, the criminal leadership of the aggressor country feels that the Russians are not so much ready to believe in a formidable and insidious Ukrainian enemy, as they are already asking the question, how did this happen in the first place.

Kopytko emphasizes that he does not have reliable information about the events in the Kursk region, but a number of signs allow him to draw certain conclusions.

He noted that the actions of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the Kursk region should be perceived as part of the defense efforts of the Kharkiv region.

Kopytko emphasizes that the scope of the operation of the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region is quite limited and is aimed at weakening the group of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region.

The analyst explains that currently the Russian occupiers will be forced to use the reserves in the Kursk region that they have accumulated for attempts to break through the rear of the Armed Forces in the Kupyansk region, and also, probably, for a new limited offensive in the Sumy region.

Therefore, every citizen of Kharkiv has a special opportunity to drink to those who are now actively defending themselves on the enemy's territory. And also strongly participate in supporting the defense of the city in an affordable way, - notes Kopytko. Share

How can the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region end?

He emphasized that conducting an offensive operation in the Kursk region is justified and currently its success can only be assessed by those who planned and conducted it.

Kopytko drew attention to the reaction of Ukrainians to the events in Suja. Some citizens did not react so euphorically, which indicates an acute lack of positive news.

However, according to him, a number of politicians are trying to denigrate everything for their own political goals.

The former adviser to the head of the Ministry of Defense also expressed confidence that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will definitely try to take revenge.

He predicted that the revenge could be increased air attacks on Sumy, Kharkiv and, probably, Kyiv.

Kopytko also added that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region will at least lead to the curtailment of the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region.

Military Armed Forces

Even if everything ends in an organized withdrawal in a few days, it will change the position in the north and divert the enemy's resources. And if you manage to gain a foothold and turn it into another improvised furnace for the Russian military, it's really cool. Since the regime will silence the situation as much as possible and will furiously drive the military, the most idiotic decisions can be made to eliminate the problem by disbanding, and the Russians will pay a colossal price, the analyst explains.

According to his conviction, the criminal Russian authorities will keep silent about the situation in Kurshchyna and transfer as many troops as possible there.

In particular, Kopytko emphasized that the state of emergency was introduced by the Kurshchyna authorities only 1.5 days after the Ukrainian military breached the border, having received an order from the very top.

While August confirms the status of an ominous month for Russia. This is an important psychological fact. A lightning strike in the Patriot Park, and now exercises in the Kursk region convince some of the disaffected that the tsar pushed them into a bad business, lost high patronage and is most likely already cursed. The Kremlin fills the airwaves with theses "we are Russians - God is with us!". Definitely not. There are more and more signals. The result is determined, - emphasizes Kopytko.