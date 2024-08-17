Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,500 Russian tanks

The situation at the front remains tense. During August 16, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy another 1,230 soldiers, 5 tanks and 58 artillery systems of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 598,180 (+1,230) people,

tanks — 8501 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,473 (+12) units,

artillery systems — 16,985 (+58) units,

RSZV — 1160 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 923 (+1) units,

aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,714 (+55) units,

cruise missiles — 2432 (+3) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22913 (+65) units,

special equipment — 2844 (+15) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on August 16-17

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 99 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.

The Russian army carried out five missile strikes, using seven missiles, 56 air strikes — dropped 69 anti-aircraft missiles, used 687 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 3,371 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.