Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,500 Russian tanks

The situation at the front remains tense. During August 16, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy another 1,230 soldiers, 5 tanks and 58 artillery systems of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces destroyed more than 8,500 enemy Russian tanks.
- Soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repulse the attacks of the Russian army in various directions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces reports on the activity of the Russian army, which is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 17, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 598,180 (+1,230) people,
tanks — 8501 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,473 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 16,985 (+58) units,
RSZV — 1160 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 923 (+1) units,
aircraft — 367 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,714 (+55) units,
cruise missiles — 2432 (+3) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22913 (+65) units,
special equipment — 2844 (+15) units.
The situation at the front on August 16-17
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 99 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.
The Russian army carried out five missile strikes, using seven missiles, 56 air strikes — dropped 69 anti-aircraft missiles, used 687 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 3,371 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders carried out nine attacks;
There were 10 attempts by the enemy to break through the Ukrainian defense in the Kupyan direction;
In the Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 6 assaults of the Russian army;
7 enemy attacks were recorded in the Seversky direction;
There were three combat clashes in the Kramatorsk direction;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army tried to break through 11 times;
28 offensive and assault actions of the enemy were repulsed in the Pokrovsky direction;
There were 10 combat clashes unsuccessful for the occupiers in the Kurakhiv direction;
One enemy attack was recorded in the Vremivsk direction;
In the Orichiv direction, our troops also repelled one attack by the Russian army;
In the Dnieper direction, the soldiers of the Armed Forces successfully repelled three assaults by the invaders.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-