Putin is spreading a fake about World War III and peacekeepers in Ukraine
Putin is spreading a fake about World War III and peacekeepers in Ukraine

Peskov
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deployment of Western military contingents on the territory of Ukraine is "absolutely unacceptable" for the Russian Federation, as this, according to him, poses a threat to global security.

Points of attention

  • Kremlin officials are spreading fake news about the deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine posing a threat to global security.
  • Russian Defense Minister Shoigu's warnings of World War III and clashes with NATO are part of destructive propaganda to increase tensions.
  • Europe is allegedly preparing for war against Russia, with terms for a potential clash being discussed within three to five years.

Putin is scared of European peacekeepers in Ukraine

"As for the discussion of the deployment of so-called military contingents on the territory of Ukraine, yes, this is absolutely unacceptable for us. This poses a critical danger to all of European and global security," Peskov said.

He made his statement against the backdrop of comments by former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu.

In an interview with TASS, Shoigu said that the introduction of peacekeepers into "historical territories of Russia" could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and World War III.

Smart politicians in Europe understand that the implementation of such a scenario could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia and, in the future, to World War III.

In addition, Shoigu stated that Western countries are allegedly actively preparing for war against Russia.

A completely covert campaign is underway in Europe to prepare for a military conflict with the Russian Federation. Possible terms for such a clash are being voiced at various levels — from three to five years. European politicians and military officials want to be ready to fight us as early as 2030.

It was previously reported that Britain is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine, the main purpose of which will be to immediately provide assistance in training and rebuilding the Ukrainian armed forces to deter another Russian attack.

The "coalition of the determined" led by France and Britain also stated that it was working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future "ceasefire."

