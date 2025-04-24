Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deployment of Western military contingents on the territory of Ukraine is "absolutely unacceptable" for the Russian Federation, as this, according to him, poses a threat to global security.
- Kremlin officials are spreading fake news about the deployment of Western military contingents in Ukraine posing a threat to global security.
- Russian Defense Minister Shoigu's warnings of World War III and clashes with NATO are part of destructive propaganda to increase tensions.
- Europe is allegedly preparing for war against Russia, with terms for a potential clash being discussed within three to five years.
Putin is scared of European peacekeepers in Ukraine
He made his statement against the backdrop of comments by former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu.
In an interview with TASS, Shoigu said that the introduction of peacekeepers into "historical territories of Russia" could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and World War III.
Smart politicians in Europe understand that the implementation of such a scenario could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia and, in the future, to World War III.
In addition, Shoigu stated that Western countries are allegedly actively preparing for war against Russia.
It was previously reported that Britain is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine, the main purpose of which will be to immediately provide assistance in training and rebuilding the Ukrainian armed forces to deter another Russian attack.
The "coalition of the determined" led by France and Britain also stated that it was working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future "ceasefire."
