Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deployment of Western military contingents on the territory of Ukraine is "absolutely unacceptable" for the Russian Federation, as this, according to him, poses a threat to global security.

Putin is scared of European peacekeepers in Ukraine

"As for the discussion of the deployment of so-called military contingents on the territory of Ukraine, yes, this is absolutely unacceptable for us. This poses a critical danger to all of European and global security," Peskov said. Share

He made his statement against the backdrop of comments by former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu.

In an interview with TASS, Shoigu said that the introduction of peacekeepers into "historical territories of Russia" could lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO and World War III.

Smart politicians in Europe understand that the implementation of such a scenario could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Russia and, in the future, to World War III.

In addition, Shoigu stated that Western countries are allegedly actively preparing for war against Russia.

A completely covert campaign is underway in Europe to prepare for a military conflict with the Russian Federation. Possible terms for such a clash are being voiced at various levels — from three to five years. European politicians and military officials want to be ready to fight us as early as 2030. Share

It was previously reported that Britain is considering the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine, the main purpose of which will be to immediately provide assistance in training and rebuilding the Ukrainian armed forces to deter another Russian attack.