The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka — there are wounded
Ukraine
On September 20, Russian troops shelled the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with artillery. As a result, five civilians were injured.

  • The Russian army shelled the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.
  • Russian troops hit the infrastructure and houses with artillery and damaged many objects.
  • Five civilians were injured.
  • The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has started a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.
  • Russian troops are shelling populated areas of Donetsk region every day and are violating international humanitarian law.

The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka

According to preliminary data, the Russian military hit the infrastructure and houses with artillery.

Four people aged from 57 to 88 years were injured by shrapnel. Among them are four women and one man.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The city was bombarded with artillery

As a result of shelling by the Russian army, many objects were damaged:

  • trade pavilions;

  • facades of apartment buildings;

  • shop;

  • administrative building;

  • gas pipeline;

  • power line.

Prosecutors recorded the consequences of the Russian shelling of Kostyantynivka.

The Russian military is shelling Donetsk region every day

The army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to terrorize the settlements of the Donetsk region, which are under the control of Ukraine.

On the night of September 20, occupation troops attacked cities and villages 33 times, the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said.

A day earlier, the Russian army struck Kostyantynivka, where one resident died. Two civilians were killed after shelling Chasovoy Yar.

As a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region on September 19, eight people were injured of varying degrees of severity.

