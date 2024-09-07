The Russian army shelled Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

On September 7, the Russian occupiers once again covered the town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery fire. According to the latest data, three civilians were killed, and four more were injured.

There are victims again in Kostyantynivka after the Russian attack

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the consequences of the enemy shelling.

According to his data, three men died in the city, the youngest was 24 years old, and the oldest was 69.

In addition, it is emphasized that four civilians received minor injuries, they were provided with the necessary medical assistance.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the Russian invaders damaged three power lines, a pharmacy, six cars, a shop, an administrative building and a multi-story building.

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Do not expose yourself to danger! Evacuate in time! — added the official.

As reported by the local mass media, the market was again attacked by the Russian army.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders fired at Kostyantynivka many times with various weapons, there is a lot of destruction, victims and victims.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region on September 7

As Vadym Filashkin emphasizes, Russian terror in Donetsk region does not stop:

The enemy damaged 3 houses in Bogoyavlenka of the Volnova district;

In the Kurakhovo Pokrovsky district, a person was injured, numerous high-rise buildings, private houses and an industrial zone were damaged; in Hirnyk, a person was injured, more than 12 houses and an administrative building were damaged; a person was injured in Izmailivka; 7 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka.

In Lyman, Kramatorsk district, the Russian army damaged many houses of local residents.

A similar situation persists in the Bakhmut district.

In total, the Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 22 times during the day. 2,082 people, including 282 children, were evacuated from the front line.