Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 1200 Russian soldiers during the day

As of the morning of September 7, the situation at the front remains tense, but under control. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have already reported on the results of their work.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military successfully repulses the attacks of the Russian army at the front.
- The most tense situation persists in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
- Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 29 enemy artillery systems during the past day.
Total combat losses of the Russian army as of September 7, 2024
personnel — about (+1,270) people,
tanks — 8632 (+1) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16878 (+0) units,
artillery systems — 17,774 (+29) units,
RSZV — 1178 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 942 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14784 (+52),
cruise missiles — 2588 (+1),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,171 (+55) units,
special equipment — 3037 (+0).
The situation at the front on September 6-7
As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 187 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours.
The most tense situation persists in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
The Russian army launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with the use of six missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, dropping 87 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,200 attacks, 129 of them from rocket salvo systems.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried to break through 6 times;
In the Kupian direction, 27 clashes were reported, in particular, near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka;
There were 17 attacks by the Russian army in the Lymansky direction;
There were five combat clashes in the Seversky direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Armed Forces stopped 8 enemy assaults;
In the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked 10 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and New York.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 49 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, and Mykhailivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy 46 tried to advance;
There were 9 skirmishes in the Vremivsk direction;
One assault by the Russian army was reported in the Orihiv direction;
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces 9 times.
