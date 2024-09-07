Ukrainian soldiers destroyed more than 1200 Russian soldiers during the day

As of the morning of September 7, the situation at the front remains tense, but under control. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have already reported on the results of their work.

Total combat losses of the Russian army as of September 7, 2024

personnel — about (+1,270) people,

tanks — 8632 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16878 (+0) units,

artillery systems — 17,774 (+29) units,

RSZV — 1178 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 942 (+1) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14784 (+52),

cruise missiles — 2588 (+1),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,171 (+55) units,

special equipment — 3037 (+0).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The situation at the front on September 6-7

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 187 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours.

The most tense situation persists in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

The Russian army launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with the use of six missiles, as well as 74 airstrikes, dropping 87 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the enemy launched more than 4,200 attacks, 129 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, as well as hit the control post, two control points of UAVs, two artillery systems and one other important enemy object. Share