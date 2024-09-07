Ukrainian defenders conduct counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukrainian defenders conduct counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction

Ukraine has a chance to save Pokrovsk from occupation
Читати українською
Source:  Forbes

Despite the fact that just a week ago, Russia's seizure of the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region seemed inevitable, just now the situation has changed dramatically, as Ukrainian forces have begun to gradually counterattack and repel the enemy.

Points of attention

  • Reserve Ukrainian brigades joined the fighting for Pokrovsk, slowing down and pushing back the enemy.
  • The "Kara-Dag" brigade of the National Guard blows up Russian tanks and frees the territory from the occupiers.
  • Ukraine has a chance to save Pokrovsk from occupation thanks to successful counterattacks and strengthened defense.

Ukraine has a chance to save Pokrovsk from occupation

According to Forbes, Ukraine had four or five brigades in reserve, which currently joined the fighting in the Pokrovsky direction and launched local counterattacks that slow down and repel the enemy.

What is important to understand is that the Russian 2nd Combined Arms Army — we are talking about dozens of regiments and brigades — outnumbers the Ukrainian forces around Pokrovsk by about four times.

Some of these Ukrainian reserve brigades join the fight along the last line of trenches and fortified towns five to six miles from Pokrovsk and its vital supply routes.

According to one of the Russian bloggers, the Russian army allegedly knew that events would develop in this way.

He also admitted that Ukrainian counterattacks made it possible to stabilize the front line.

There is still no talk of drastic changes in the situation around Pokrovsk

Since the Ukrainian reserve forces have only started counterattacks, it is still too early to say that the Russian offensive was stopped.

According to journalists, the following have joined the defense of Pokrovsk:

  • "Kara-Dag" brigade of the National Guard,

  • 12 brigade "Azov" and

  • 93 mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fierce actions of the "Kara-Dag" brigade in Selidovo, a front-line town southeast of Pokrovsk, may be the most significant of the recent counterattacks. For several days now, T-64 tanks of the brigade have been undermining and capturing Russian tanks and combat vehicles that are trying to enter Selidove along the main road from east to west.

In addition, on September 6, it became known that the soldiers of "Azov" were able to liberate a part of the village of New York and save the Ukrainian fighters who were surrounded.

