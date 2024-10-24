The Russian army carried out an airstrike on Kupyansk — a woman was killed and 8 people were injured

In the morning of October 24, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, and hit near the local market. As a result of the attack, one woman died, and 8 others were injured.

The Russian Federation hit Kupyansk with a thermobaric bomb

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, the Russians had earlier hit the ODAB-1500 aviation ammunition, which hit near a shop in the local market.

ODAB-1500 is a high-power aerial bomb that uses the principle of volume explosion. This weapon belongs to thermobaric ammunition, which creates a powerful explosive wave due to the combustion of a fuel-air mixture.

Due to the Russian attack, a two-story commercial building, kiosks, glazing of non-residential buildings were damaged.

According to the National Police, five women and two men received injuries of varying severity.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosives technicians are working at the scene.

According to preliminary data, a 73-year-old woman died. Another 8 people were injured — 5 women and three men. The injured were taken to the hospital.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on October 24

According to the military, on the night of October 24, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine:

with two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea

by two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region.

50 shock unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type

drones of an unknown type from Orel, Kursk and Crimea.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 40 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv regions has been confirmed.

It is also noted that 7 Russian drones were lost in location, 1 — in the airspace of Ukraine, and 2 more — returned in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

The enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Combat work continues. Information is being updated.