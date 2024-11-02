Syrskyi named two main advantages of the Russian army at the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently conducting active assault operations on several front lines at once, and the situation on the battlefield remains difficult.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has superiority in air and artillery, which complicates the situation for the Ukrainian defenders.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine need urgent support to deter the Russian invaders at the front.
- During November 1, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.
Syrskyi described the situation at the front
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces shared the new details during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Charles Brown.
Syrskyi also emphasized that currently the Russian army has superiority in air and artillery.
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, he expressed his gratitude to General Charles Brown and the US government for the new important package of military aid and for the consistent support of Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasized that the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces has assured the full support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the continuation of practical assistance in our fight against the Russian aggressor.
What else is known about the situation at the front
During November 1, 145 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.
Yesterday, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with 6 missiles, and also carried out 73 airstrikes, in particular, dropped 116 anti-aircraft missiles.
Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 3,674 attacks, 106 of them from rocket salvo systems.
In addition, it is indicated that on November 1, Ukrainian soldiers hit one radar station, one air defense vehicle, 3 personnel concentration areas, one UAV command post, one UAV warehouse and one more command post of the Russian army.
