Syrskyi named two main advantages of the Russian army at the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi officially confirmed that the Russian invaders are currently conducting active assault operations on several front lines at once, and the situation on the battlefield remains difficult.

Syrskyi described the situation at the front

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces shared the new details during a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Charles Brown.

Syrskyi also emphasized that currently the Russian army has superiority in air and artillery.

The enemy does not stop assault actions in several directions, using air superiority and long-range firepower, and also has a significant advantage in artillery shells. The urgent needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to deter the Russian invaders and the next stages of military support were discussed in detail. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, he expressed his gratitude to General Charles Brown and the US government for the new important package of military aid and for the consistent support of Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces has assured the full support of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the continuation of practical assistance in our fight against the Russian aggressor.

Photo: t.me/osirskiy

What else is known about the situation at the front

During November 1, 145 combat clashes took place between Russian invaders and Ukrainian defenders.

Yesterday, the enemy hit the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with 6 missiles, and also carried out 73 airstrikes, in particular, dropped 116 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army carried out 3,674 attacks, 106 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Krasnopillya, Velika Pisarivka, Zhuravka, Khotin, Turya, Myropyllya, Dergachi, Kupyansk, Bochkovo, Riznikovo, Hoptivka, Kalinove, Vilkhuvatka, Nadiya, Siversk, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Petrivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Kurakhove, Dalnye, Suhi Yaly, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka and Lviv. Share

In addition, it is indicated that on November 1, Ukrainian soldiers hit one radar station, one air defense vehicle, 3 personnel concentration areas, one UAV command post, one UAV warehouse and one more command post of the Russian army.