This is the only way. Kadyrov allegedly canceled the "take no prisoners" order

Ramzan Kadyrov, a loyalist of the Russian dictator in Chechnya, said that he is canceling the order "not to take prisoners" of the soldiers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield. He cynically lied that he decided to do it because he had received many letters from Ukrainians.

Kadyrov changed his decision again

It is important to understand that the order "take no prisoners" was allegedly issued by an aide of the Russian dictator against the backdrop of a drone attack on the building of the Russian Special Forces University named after Putin in Chechnya.

Only now he has sharply changed his position, because he allegedly received more than two thousand letters from the residents of Ukraine.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Kadyrov did not provide any photo evidence.

According to him, these are letters of various contents written to him by Ukrainian women, as well as, they say, by the soldiers of the Armed Forces themselves.

However, the explanation of the request in each statement is the same: surrendering to Russian fighters is the only way to stay alive for those who are sent to the trenches against their will... The order "to take no prisoners" has been lifted. Those willing to surrender to Russian troops will live. I don't envy the rest, — Kadyrov said cynically. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is known about the drone attack in Chechnya

In October, drones attacked the territory of Chechnya for the first time. The target for the attack drones was the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) named after Putin in Gudermes.

According to Ukrainian journalists, who refer to their sources in the special services, UAVs could be launched from Dagestan.

The showdowns that took place in Moscow recently, in the business center, etc. They are all connected, said an anonymous source. Share

Ramzan Kadyrov himself, reacting to this attack, threatened "retribution" to those responsible for the attack and ordered "not to take prisoners."