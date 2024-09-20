"Is that how it is done?". Kadyrov is furious because of Elon Musk's unexpected decision

Dictator Putin's henchman in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, lashed out with accusations against the famous billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. A war criminal claims a businessman remotely shut down his Tesla Cybertruck.
Points of attention
- Ramzan Kadyrov accuses Elon Musk of turning off his Tesla Cybertruck, which was allegedly used in the war against Ukraine.
- Elon Musk denies providing cyberattacks to Ramzan Kadyrov and expressed surprise at accusations of supporting America's enemies.
- The situation turned out to be scandalous due to the public discussion and the reaction of both sides to the accusations and comments.
Kadyrov appealed to Mask with complaints
According to the illegitimate leader of Chechnya, his car, which proved itself "awesomely" in the war against Ukraine, was remotely disabled by Tesla.
In addition, Ramzan Kadyrov complained that after this "iron horse" had to be towed from the front line.
What is important to understand is that there is no confirmation of the use of Cybertruck vehicles on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Interestingly, Putin's henchman also later released a new video showing how several Tesla Cybertrucks, equipped with machine guns, along with the occupants of these cars, are driving along forest roads, supposedly temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
How Elon Musk himself comments on the situation with Kadyrov
A month ago, the American billionaire Elon Musk denied that he had given the illegitimate leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, a Tesla cybertruck.
The businessman responded to a post by the American writer, professor and political commentator Seth Abramson on the X network.
The latter published a video of Kadyrov in a cybertruck, on which a machine gun is installed, and noted that he was "confused".
The founder of "Tesla" responded to the writer's reproaches in an extremely sharp manner.
