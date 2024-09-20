"Is that how it is done?". Kadyrov is furious because of Elon Musk's unexpected decision
"Is that how it is done?". Kadyrov is furious because of Elon Musk's unexpected decision

Kadyrov appealed to Mask with complaints
Source:  online.ua

Dictator Putin's henchman in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, lashed out with accusations against the famous billionaire and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk. A war criminal claims a businessman remotely shut down his Tesla Cybertruck.

  • Ramzan Kadyrov accuses Elon Musk of turning off his Tesla Cybertruck, which was allegedly used in the war against Ukraine.
  • Elon Musk denies providing cyberattacks to Ramzan Kadyrov and expressed surprise at accusations of supporting America's enemies.
  • The situation turned out to be scandalous due to the public discussion and the reaction of both sides to the accusations and comments.

Kadyrov appealed to Mask with complaints

According to the illegitimate leader of Chechnya, his car, which proved itself "awesomely" in the war against Ukraine, was remotely disabled by Tesla.

In addition, Ramzan Kadyrov complained that after this "iron horse" had to be towed from the front line.

What is important to understand is that there is no confirmation of the use of Cybertruck vehicles on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Elon Musk did something bad. Gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely. You probably remember his gift — the Cybertruck, which we equipped with a machine gun and sent to war... Well, recently Musk remotely disabled the Cybertruck. This is not manly. The iron horse had to be towed away. Well, how is it, Ilona? Does he do that? Ramzan Kadyrov laments publicly.

Interestingly, Putin's henchman also later released a new video showing how several Tesla Cybertrucks, equipped with machine guns, along with the occupants of these cars, are driving along forest roads, supposedly temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

How Elon Musk himself comments on the situation with Kadyrov

A month ago, the American billionaire Elon Musk denied that he had given the illegitimate leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, a Tesla cybertruck.

The businessman responded to a post by the American writer, professor and political commentator Seth Abramson on the X network.

The latter published a video of Kadyrov in a cybertruck, on which a machine gun is installed, and noted that he was "confused".

I got confused. The US Military Academy at West Point just invited Elon Musk to be a speaker, while Musk provides military-ready vehicles to America's sanctioned enemies? Why isn't this the biggest story in America today? Why is West Point babysitting a man who openly works against the US? Abramson wrote and tagged Musk in this post.

The founder of "Tesla" responded to the writer's reproaches in an extremely sharp manner.

Are you seriously so retarded that you think I gave a cyber truck to a Russian general? This is amazing, — Musk wrote.

Elon Musk has serious problems after his scandalous post

