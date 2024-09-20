Elon Musk unsuccessfully "joked" — he faces 5 years in prison

The new "joke" of American billionaire Elon Musk may have fatal consequences for him. It is reported that the US Secret Service has already begun an official investigation of the businessman.
Points of attention
- In the US, threatening high-ranking officials is a criminal offense.
- Elon Musk can be thrown behind bars because of his scandalous post about Biden and Harris.
- The mentioned situation can have serious consequences for the reputation of Elon Musk and his business.
Elon Musk has serious problems after his scandalous post
As journalists managed to find out, the US Secret Service began checking Musk after his "joking" post about possible attacks on the American leader Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The team of the aforementioned Service aims to find out whether the odious billionaire poses a threat to high-ranking American officials, in particular to Biden and Harris.
In addition, it is emphasized that the records of Elon Musk's scandalous post were collected for law enforcement purposes, but are not disclosed in order not to hinder the investigation.
Later, he tried to justify himself, noting that not everyone understands his "jokes" and not everyone finds them funny.
Elon Musk can really be punished
What is important to understand is that in the United States, threatening the president or vice president is a criminal offense.
If it is possible to prove Elon Musk's guilt, then he can be fined heavily.
What's more, the scandalous billionaire even faces up to five years in prison.
While it is difficult to predict exactly how this high-profile scandal will end.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-