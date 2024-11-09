More than 52,000 targets of Russia were hit. Syrsky revealed the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

During the past month, as a result of combat flights of drones, the Ukrainian war destroyed and hit more than 52,000 targets of the Russian army. This statement was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.
- The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirms the destruction of 129 artillery systems and 221 units of enemy radio equipment.
- A successful operation by the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues in the Kursk region, where they successfully destroyed 1,101 units of the Russian army and over 20,000 Russian occupiers.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully destroy enemy forces
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces officially confirmed the defeat of 129 artillery systems of the Russian occupiers, 221 units of enemy radio equipment and more than 4,000 enemy personnel.
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, despite difficult weather conditions, units of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generally continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.
It is also worth paying attention to the fact that in October more than 52,000 enemy targets were destroyed and damaged as a result of drone combat sorties.
What is known about the results of the Kursk operation
The successful operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has been going on for more than 3 months.
Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that Russia wanted to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north of our country.
Against this background, a decision was made regarding the start of an offensive operation to overtake with the transfer of hostilities to the enemy's territory in the Kursk region.
According to the commander-in-chief, the Russian invaders lost 20,842 of their soldiers in the Kursk area:
liquidated — 7905,
wounded — 12220,
prisoners — 717.
Moreover, in just 3 months, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 1,101 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army:
54 tanks,
276 combat armored vehicles,
107 guns and mortars,
5 RSZV,
659 units of automotive equipment
