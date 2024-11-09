More than 52,000 targets of Russia were hit. Syrsky revealed the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

During the past month, as a result of combat flights of drones, the Ukrainian war destroyed and hit more than 52,000 targets of the Russian army. This statement was made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully destroy enemy forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces officially confirmed the defeat of 129 artillery systems of the Russian occupiers, 221 units of enemy radio equipment and more than 4,000 enemy personnel.

Special gratitude to the crews of the 414th regiment of the Security Service of the Russian Federation, the 412th Battalion of the Security Service of the SBS, who demonstrate a high level of professionalism and efficiency. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, despite difficult weather conditions, units of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine generally continue to demonstrate high efficiency on the battlefield.

Unmanned aviation systems — strike drones and bombers — proved to be the most effective. Their operators have completed more than 7,000 missions, he added. Share

It is also worth paying attention to the fact that in October more than 52,000 enemy targets were destroyed and damaged as a result of drone combat sorties.

What is known about the results of the Kursk operation

The successful operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has been going on for more than 3 months.

Oleksandr Syrsky emphasized that Russia wanted to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the north of our country.

Against this background, a decision was made regarding the start of an offensive operation to overtake with the transfer of hostilities to the enemy's territory in the Kursk region.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Russian invaders lost 20,842 of their soldiers in the Kursk area:

liquidated — 7905,

wounded — 12220,

prisoners — 717.

Moreover, in just 3 months, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to destroy 1,101 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian army: