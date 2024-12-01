Will they return nuclear weapons to Ukraine — the answer of the USA
Biden announced his position on providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons
Source:  ABC News

The return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, which it voluntarily gave up in the early 1990s, is currently not considered as one of the possible solutions to support Kyiv.

  • Joe Biden's administration will focus on strengthening Ukraine, but without nuclear weapons.
  • Bilinken emphasized the readiness of the United States to take decisive measures against the DPRK.

The position of the White House was voiced by the national security advisor to the US president, Jake Sullivan.

Journalists asked him to respond to an article in The New York Times, which reported that some members of Joe Biden's team allowed the opportunity to "return to Ukraine the nuclear weapons that were removed from it after the collapse of the Soviet Union."

This is not considered. No, we provide Ukraine with various conventional forces and means so that it can effectively defend itself and repel the Russians, not nuclear forces and means.

Jake Sullivan

Adviser to the President of the United States on national security issues

According to him, the current leadership of the White House will do everything possible to give Kyiv "all possible tools to strengthen its position on the battlefield.

Sullivan also officially confirmed that Biden had ordered him to oversee a significant increase in military equipment to be provided to the Armed Forces.

"That we spend every dollar that Congress has given us by the time President Biden leaves office," he added.

Biden's new plan for Ukraine — what is important to know

According to the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, Joe Biden's administration plans to increase support for Ukraine over the next few months against the background of the war against the Russian Federation.

He announced this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the head of American diplomacy, the entry of North Korea into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation will receive a "decisive response".

In addition, it is indicated that at the headquarters of the Alliance, Blinken and Rutte discussed the work that NATO should do to strengthen its defense and industrial base.

President Biden fully intends to use every day to continue to do what we've been doing for the past four years, which is to strengthen this Alliance, Blinken said.

