When the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may end — Zelensky's forecast

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is possible to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine already in 2025.

Zelensky believes in the possibility of a quick end to the war

According to the head of state, he and his team will do everything possible to end the Russian terror as soon as possible.

...we have every opportunity to end this war next year. We can do it, but only together with Europe, together with the USA and, of course, together with Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is indeed a chance that this war can be ended by diplomatic means.

He also suggested that the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, is capable of exerting great pressure on Russia due to the strengthening of Ukraine.

Who can influence the end of the war

It can happen (the end of the war — ed.) quickly, but it all depends on the will. From the will of those who want it. It is clear that it is not easy and it will not happen tomorrow. But it could happen next year. I feel that way, but everything depends on the decisions and will of other leaders. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, during his election campaign, Donald Trump promised many times to quickly end the war in the Ukrainian state, but did not specify how.

Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20 next year.