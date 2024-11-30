When the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine may end — Zelensky's forecast

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it is possible to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine already in 2025.
Zelensky believes in the possibility of a quick end to the war
According to the head of state, he and his team will do everything possible to end the Russian terror as soon as possible.
According to the Ukrainian leader, there is indeed a chance that this war can be ended by diplomatic means.
He also suggested that the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, is capable of exerting great pressure on Russia due to the strengthening of Ukraine.
Who can influence the end of the war
As mentioned earlier, during his election campaign, Donald Trump promised many times to quickly end the war in the Ukrainian state, but did not specify how.
Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20 next year.
By the way, Volodymyr Zelenskyi himself recently suggested that a ceasefire agreement with Russia could be concluded if the unoccupied territories controlled by Ukraine would be under NATO protection.
